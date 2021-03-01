The landscape of the real estate industry has changed dramatically over the last 12 months, fueled by the pandemic dictating much of the global economy, including a dramatic influence on real estate in the U.S. As many are fleeing their homes to take refuge in warmer climates, rising real estate entrepreneur Presdon Luczek is transforming the real estate experience from Palm Beach, Florida where he is headquartered.

As the Executive Director of Luxury Sales in the Sports and Entertainment Division of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Luczek is recognized for his unprecedented success, having amassed record-breaking sales across the eastern coast of Florida, servicing clients in North Broward, Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade, and Martin County. With an innate acumen for navigating real estate business and opportunities, the up-and-coming mogul has proven himself an innovator in the industry, introducing new luxury services and technology to create the ultimate real estate experience. Luczek is the driving force behind the development of a new state-of-the-art presentation system that informs homebuyers in the Southern Florida market of the current conditions. The system helps decipher the differences in each real estate opportunity and what makes each one stand out from the other, creating a streamlined process for buyers from the onset.

As the digital age continues to stake its claim on world culture and interaction, Luczek uses his entrepreneurial mindset to stay ahead of the curve, offering original digital solutions to enhance sales results for each of his listed properties. He leverages his significant social media presence with more than 50,000 followers across various platforms to gain even greater exposure for his clients. Having managed to curate the ultimate home buying and selling experience, Luczek knows that it takes more than technology and flashy perks to be successful: it’s about selling a lifestyle. Luczek’s unapologetic passion and superior service has allowed him to develop authentic relationships with his clients, and build an impressive network of high-profile and repeat clients who trust his work. Committed to his client’s every need, Luczek transcends what it means to work in real estate.

“Real estate is not only a business network but requires being attuned to art and design -and having the ability to identify with clients and their needs, to understand their vision,” Luczek says.

As real estate business opportunities continue to grow at an exponential rate on the eastern coast of Florida, Luczek is setting the standard, ready to offer clients an elite real estate experience from start to finish. For more information on Presdon Luczek, visit ONE Sotheby’s International website, or follow him on Instagram.