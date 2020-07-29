Building a powerful brand that moves people, is something that most entrepreneurs dream about. Jasmine Elizabeth is an incredibly skilled and talented entrepreneur who has been able to create the Brand WFABB, which has changed over 900 lives since its creation. This movement was created to give people the knowledge and tools to create freedom through entrepreneurship, through leveraging the power of social media. Jasmine is an inspiration to all women, and her success shows that anything you dream, you can achieve.

This boss lady was born in Toronto, Canada, and has a criminology degree from the University of Ontario. Jasmine knows all about working hard, she first started working at a camera store for only $7 per hour! She then continued on to eventually become an entrepreneur, going through many failures, and different ventures before creating WFABB. Even though she is only 29 years old, she has already been able to amass a large following on social media (Instagram: @jasmiineelizabeth). Jasmine inspires people daily with the motivational content on her social media; as well as teaching people how they can start their own business online!

She specializes in helping individuals improve themselves financially and mentally. Her belief is that in order to have success in any area of your life, you must have the right mindset. Jasmine teaches the people who work with her a lot about personal development. She focuses on skills like; building self confidence, increasing productivity, improving emotional intelligence, and the list goes on! Another thing she advocates is that the world is shifting online more and more each day and we need to adapt. Right now she leads large teams of people, mainly in the cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and London in the United Kingdom. You can find out more about the work her team does on their website www.wfabb.com. Although it doesn’t matter if she works in a city near you, she is able to work with anyone from anywhere through her online programs.

According to Jasmine her business has excelled especially in 2020. She believes there is no such thing as “returning back to normal”, and the key to success is to adapt with the changes that come at you. A quote from her social media says that she decided to take control of her own life, and leave “normal” behind 5 years ago, and that’s when it all began to change for her. Jasmine strongly believes that everyone deserves everything they want out of life and shares her story regularly online to inspire others to follow in her footsteps. She says that ever since the quarantine started in Toronto, she’s accomplished more things than she ever has before.

It is amazing to see such a powerful female leader who forged her own path, and changed so many lives along the way. Jasmine also runs an inspirational page on Instagram @wfabblifestyle. There is no doubt that this woman is going to achieve much bigger things in the future, it will be exciting to see what she does next.