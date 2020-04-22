Rich Foster The Next Generation of Digital Marketing (Photo Credits: File Image)

As the world of digital marketing becomes more and more accessible to the everyday person, top performers are constantly searching for ways that they can stay ahead of the pack. The democratization of the internet has opened the floodgates for any hustler to potentially seize up their share of the massive market that is 21st century digital marketing. With so many mediums of distribution having such low barriers of entry, the actual contents of what is being distributed matters more than ever.

One person who is shaping the content side of digital marketing is Rich Foster. Rich Foster, Senior Director of Marketing at Epic Records is a creativity focused marketer who has worked prior with some of the biggest brands in the world and names in entertainment is a prime example of someone who’s content-centric focus within the marketing world has resulted in massive success.

Washington, D.C. native & Bowie State Bulldog, Rich began his career as a digital strategist about 6 years ago and began to build his portfolio. Over the years, he has spearheaded massive marketing campaigns for powerhouse brands such as Adidas, Uniqlo, and Sean John. Utilizing his gift of creative strategy he has helped push the boundaries for content marketing. In addition to large brands, Rich has worked with notable Hip Hop artists, including Wiz Khalifa where he launched pseudo Myspace website called “HiSpace”, which showcases the artists’ profiles in a format that mimics the glory days of the first big social media platform, and also ties into the original release of Wiz & Currensy’s original mixtape, 2009. As well as hip hop mogul P.Diddy, where he creatively spearheaded digital partnerships for the “Bad Boy Reunion Tour” among others. Rich’s ability to poise himself as a sort of ‘digital artist’ has allowed for him to lead campaigns that properly represent his artists’ visions.

With more and more content being distributed into the digital ether every second, it is clear that the standard for quality content will continue to rise rapidly. Innovators like Rich are prime examples of the people that are going to be more and more necessary as the bar continues to be raised for content across the board. Rich works and lives by the quote from his mentor Xavier Jernigan head of cultural partnerships at Spotify -“You can’t control others. You can only control you and what’s in front of you.”

With the future for digital marketers looking exceedingly bright, it looks no different for Rich Foster. His ability to convey complex ideas via his creative work truly represents the next generation of digital marketing and the future of the industry. Whatever his next project may be, you can be assured Rich will amplify.