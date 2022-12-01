New Delhi, December 1 : Rolls-Royce has set a new milestone in the aviation industry by becoming the first company to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in association with easyJet has performed a ground test on a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A aircraft engine at a military testing site in the UK.

Rolls-Royce joined hands with easyJet airlines in July in order to develop a hydrogen combustion aircraft engine technology. The partners said that they hoped to see hydrogen-powered aircrafts by mid-2030s and also accomplish zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. the company said. Rolls-Royce and its airlines partner easyJet plan to do many additional tests which would finally lead to a life-sized ground test of the Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet motor.

Many aircraft engineering companies as well as auto makers are recognizing hydrogen as one of the cleanest and most efficient fossil fuel alternatives to power a vast range of vehicles, from small electric cars to buses to large aircrafts, which promises a complete zero-emission mobility system in the future.

Many aviation companies such as Airbus and Boeing have also on boarded the hydrogen bandwagon to develop hydrogen powered, clean commercial aircrafts. However, hydrogen powered vehicles are still sometime away from being used in mass markets, as this touted ultimate green technology comes with an array of challenges that still need to be solved.

As per Rolls-Royce, the hydrogen powered aircraft engine presents several engineering and sustainability hindrances. As hydrogen is very light, it is not energy dense and thus, most hydrogen fueled aircrafts will require to be bigger and size, while also using more energy as against the current jet fuel craft.

