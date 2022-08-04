As per the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), engine number 1 of the flight G8-911 is suspected to be hit by a bird and investigation has been initiated. SpiceJet's China-Bound Freighter Aircraft Returns to Kolkata Due to Its Unserviceable Weather Radar
"During operations, an aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components fitted on the aircraft which require rectification action by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service. These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in operating the aircraft," said the ministry of Civil Aviation recently in a Parliament reply.
