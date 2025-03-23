Ola Electric announced that deliveries of the highly anticipated Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter have begun. The scooter, launched this year, offers an IDC range of up to 320 km per charge. Bhavish Aggarwal's EV company announced that deliveries of the scooters started from its factory to other cities. The electric scooter offers a top speed of 140 mph with 13kW peak power. Ola S1 Gen 3 price range from INR 1,14,999 to INR 1,75,000 (ex-showroom). Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings Cross to 50,000 Mark in 2 Weeks, Indian EV Company Shares Number Showing Huge Demand for Its Electric Scooter.

Ola S1 Gen 3 Deliveries Starting Soon

Ola S1 Gen 3 is here! 🚀 Deliveries are rolling out. From our factory to your city. ⚡ Your #NextLevel ride has arrived! 🛵 pic.twitter.com/zzcdLVpxR8 — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 23, 2025

