New Delhi, September 6: TVS Motor Company has launched its new limited edition Apache bikes in India. The company has introduced its TVS Apache models in India, celebrating its 20th anniversary. TVS 20th anniversary editions include TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 180, TVS RTR Apache 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR310 and TVS Apache RR310. The newly launched motorcycles expand the Apache RR and RTR lineup.

The new TVS Apache trims come with a 20th anniversary logo, celebrating over two decades of market presence and boasting 6.5 million customers. The new special edition Apache models come with a distinct look and features at a starting price of INR 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). GST Rate Cuts: Mahindra & Mahindra Offers GST Reduction Benefits on SUVs to Customers up to INR 1.56 Lakh Starting Today.

TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition Bike Prices in India

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black edition is priced at INR 1,28,490 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc BT Special edition costs INR 1,34,970 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V USD + LCD Variant is available for INR 1,39,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant comes at INR 1,47,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V USD + LCD Variant is priced at INR 1,53,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant is available for INR 1,59,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Limited Edition TVS Apache RTR 160 Anniversary Range is priced at INR 1,37,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Limited Edition TVS Apache RTR 180 Anniversary Range costs INR 1,39,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Limited Edition TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Anniversary Range is available for INR 1,50,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Limited Edition TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Anniversary Range comes at INR 1,62,990 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RTR310 is listed at INR 3,11,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Apache RR310 is priced at INR 3,37,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

TVS' new top-end RTR variants come with additional upgrades. Apart from a new colour scheme, the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V offer a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and voice assist, slipper clutch, and Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs. VinFast VF6 Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Electric SUV Launched in India.

The all-new TVS Apache 4V lineup includes Bluetooth connectivity, Class-DC projectors with LED DRLs, assist and slipper clutch, traction control system, voice assist and 5-inch TFT cluster.

