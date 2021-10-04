Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV today in the Indian market. Tata Punch is an exciting mix of tough utility and sporty dynamics. Bookings of the SUV are open now and interested customers can head over to Tata Motors website or dealerships to book the same by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. The company will announce the prices for the Punch SUV in the coming weeks. Tata Punch SUV will come with a bold and stunning design including R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, signature LED tail lamps, classic SUV design with cladding on doors, stylish roof tails and more. Tata Punch Micro SUV To Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Tata Punch is built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Architecture. It will be offered in four trim options - Creative, Pure, Accomplished and Adventure.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The moment you have been waiting for is here. India, it's time to #PackAPunch with the All-New TATA PUNCH.😎 Bookings open now! Contact your nearest Tata Motors Dealership today for more details and stay tuned on our social media handles for more exciting news!#TataPUNCH pic.twitter.com/ghmut6ouF5 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) October 4, 2021

Mechanically, the Punch SUV features a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine which produces 85bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed AMT / manual transmission. It also gets two drive modes - City and Eco to suit any driving mood.

Tata Punch SUV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the SUV sports a push start button, fully automatic temperature control, adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, rear wiper and washer, tilt steering, fast USB charger, a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. For safety, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, brake sway control, front fog lamp with cornering function, parametric alarm system and more. Coming to the pricing, Tata Punch SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).