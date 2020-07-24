When we want to know recent gossip about our favourite celebs, we have entertainment portals for that. There are so many lifestyle bloggers who help us with their content on fashion, trends and styling. But what about problems/queries related to technology? All of us live with it and there always comes a day when we need professional help. Well, someone thought about it 10 years ago and founded a company called, Hitechies. The company is started by successful tech entrepreneur, Pramod Dhakal.

In the last 10 years, Pramod has worked to enhance digital transformation initiatives in large multinational organisations. At Hitechies, He works as an author and contributor in the technology section. When he first started Hitechies, they had no plans to become content publisher platform in technology sector. Initially, they used to operate as a digital marketing agency and simply offered services around its periphery to their clients.

Every now and then, they would write articles and share it on their blog. As these articles were written by experienced people, it would help their clients to achieve their goals. This kind of services were appreciated by their customers and that's how they grew more and more.

About Hitechies and the changes and growth, Pramod Dhakal said, "Only last year we realized that we are even better at sharing stories of many entrepreneurs. As a result we converted our website into a publishing platform. I am quite fascinated by blockchain , defi (decentralized finance) and digital transformation.I am also very curious about various technologies that are upcoming. I am always looking for startups who are solving worldly problems with their ideas."

He added, "In addition to that, I personally have a background in computer science and have dedicated the last two decades in exploring and understanding various technologies and being in and around the technological space. I lead large scale transformation project in various companies. Having years of experience in tech space as well as being curious it was a no brainer to be involved with starting the blog."

The excellent service, expertise knowledge and client management has made Hitechies one of the most successful technology content publisher in Europe.