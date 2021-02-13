The wedding ring is the signifier for years of love, commitment, and happiness between two people in a marriage. Shopping for wedding rings is a little different from buying an engagement ring. You might be overwhelmed from seeing all the different options online and in stores and it's not something you want to add to your already detailed list of stresses that comes with planning a wedding. Don't worry as there are certain factors you have to keep in mind when it comes to wedding rings and we will help you with most of it.

Find out what you like- This would require a little research or just looking at pictures whenever you are bored. You need to know if you want a simple band or a more embellished one, this would depend on the engagement ring as well, if you have a simple ring, go for a gorgeous wedding band and vice versa.

Next the metal for the band. You have a lot of options to choose from like white gold, yellow gold, platinum, and all other colors and variations of these metals. You have to consider durability for the wedding band as it is for daily use. Avoid metals that scratch easily or are heavy. The metal will depend on both you and your partner’s lifestyle so weigh in all of your options and choose them together. This is something you have to wear for the rest of your life, so give it that much importance.

Date- Do not, in any way whatsoever delay the buying of the wedding rings. Many couples push it far back on their list and regret that decision pretty fast. It takes time to make the perfect ring and then you have to get sized and fitted for the rings. Buy your rings at least 4-5 weeks before your wedding day so that the final ring is ready one week before the ceremony. As you can imagine, it would be a disaster if the ring is not ready on time so never take that chance. You want the ceremony to be as perfect as possible and this would be a stupid mistake which is a must to avoid.

Budget- Keep a very strict budget in mind and work within that. Wedding bands might be marked higher than is necessary so do your negotiations before settling. Your jeweler can work within your needs so make sure that happens.

Buy certified- The quality of the wedding band is extremely important. . The only way to be certain that it would be durable and will stay beautiful and perfect for a long time is to buy certified. Buying certified means that you get a certificate that ensures you that the metal and stones you are buying are original and pure. This is the piece of jewelry that should last with you until you are gray and old.

This should ease out all the nerves regarding the wedding rings choice. Hope you have a wonderful and happy married life.