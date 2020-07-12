For many of us, Iron Man’s Jarvis, Space Odyssey’s Hal 9000, and other all-time favorite sci-fi movie supercomputers represented a technology era far in the future. But what was once a far-fetched science fiction idea can be closer to reality than ever before.

Today, some type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is built in the many things we use daily, from our phones and computers to our cars and home appliances. However, unlike those in sci-fi movies, the available intelligent assistants currently in the market are still scripted, extremely limited to binary format, and inadequate in recognizing contextual data. This is something that C9 Companion, a new AI ecosystem, has set out to change.

C9 Companion is an all-in-one intelligent assistant that can carry a meaningful, realistic, and fluid conversation as well as manage and organize our daily life just through communication. It is a technological breakthrough that is aiming to not only reinvent AI but also challenge industry giants such as Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa combined.

At its core, the Companion’s ecosystem is built on a grid of innovative, unorthodox, and sophisticated algorithms working in harmony to process, analyze, and classify a complex of input information to produce contextual data in natural human language, and perform on-the-fly tasks.

The most exciting aspect of this technology is its seamless, realistic, and natural human interaction capabilities that give life to the machine.

At the current stage of its development, we can think of C9 as our intelligent virtual assistant and daily planner that takes care of all our exhausting tasks just by communicating in the most humanistic way. For example, while having a casual and fun conversation about our day with C9, we can ask it to log our grocery and to-do lists, calculate and save our daily intake of calories and nutrients automatically, take notes and meeting minutes, or simply schedule events and set reminders.

C9 Companion has now opened its platform for early sign-up for accessing its app before public offering later this year.

What is ahead for C9 and how it will be advancing the integration of AI in our daily life in the near future is certainly something we are keeping an eye on.