Are you an aspiring trader or investor trying to learn the right skillset to profit from the financial market? Do you want to trade safely and generate a consistent source of income to improve the quality of your life? Then Thomas Yin and his business, Online Guru Trader, are the answer you have been looking for. They can help you become a better trader in stock and forex.

Thomas Yin is an expert when it comes to the stock market and utilizing a technical analysis to understand it better. This means he knows the mechanics of stock, options, forex, and futures which has helped him acquire great knowledge on US stocks, US stock options, US indexes such as the Dow Jones Index and the S&P 500 Index, commodities futures like gold and cured oil, and forex. His experience led him to make over 150% returns on capital during 2013, 2014, and 2015 in a 3-year trading challenge. He is the trading expert analysts, fund managers, brokers, and other professionals go to.

With his knowledge, Yin founded Online Guru Trader where he launched his “Trade to Win” program. Based on his formula, the program aims to teach traders how to analyze the market with high accuracy to generate consistent profits . The main goal is for his clients to limit their losses when the analysis is wrong and maximizing the profits when it is correct.

This analysis Thomas Yin shares through the Online Guru Trader is based on the two emotions which can be found in the market–whether it is forex, stock, or commodities–: fear and greed. He says, “fear will move markets down and greed will move markets up. There is a proven way to access the level of fear and greed in any markets through technical analysis and we do not even have to look at fundamentals and news at all.” Throughout the years, he has developed a high-degree accuracy which has resulted in consistent profits and massive wealth for him and his clients.

How does the Online Guru Trader work? There are four options on their website which traders can choose from:

Free Book Trading Secrets: they deliver the book to you and it is recommended for people who want to become better traders in less than 90 days. Trade to Win Training Program: is a 6-week training for beginners and experienced traders who want to beat the market consistently. Trading Essentials Training Program: five courses designed for beginners who are looking to short cut their learning curve. Win with Options Training Program: is an upcoming 5-week program created for traders who want to learn more about the power of stock options.

These services can be purchased directly through their website and participants will be working directly with a team of experts dedicated to make traders better.

Thomas Yin has created a business based on his knowledge and expertise to help other traders who may be struggling like he was at the beginning of his career. Their main purpose is to help beginners and experienced traders develop an understanding of the market through a technical analysis to maximize their profits and keep them consistent. If you want to improve your trading skills and generate a bigger income, you should consider working with the Online Guru Trader.