Keep in mind that entrepreneurs who want to buy a business with “no money down” tend to be viewed with caution by business brokers. This is because a number of these entrepreneurs have unrealistic expectations. These expectations come from having little actual knowledge.

To be taken seriously, you must be prepared. Have realistic expectations and be knowledgeable. Do your due diligence. Show owners, brokers, and potential investors that you have done your homework.Buying a business with no money down is one of the hardest ways to acquire a business. However, it is possible to buy a business with no (or little) money down under the right circumstances.That's Why You need a Mentor Who Can hold your hands At every stage & make it 10X easier. In this article, we Feature top recommended business buying mentors to follow in 2020.

Regardless of what you are looking for these are the top accounts that can give you a glimpse in the highest quality business content. Their variety of backgrounds let followers see unique aspects of their lives along with their twist on a specific niche of content.

Ken mack

Ken is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor and acquisitions expert with more than 2 decades of deal making experience. Unlike most others, Ken's experience has come from the street with no corporate background, formal qualifications or access to any credit facilities.

Ken has personally acquired companies with annual revenues exceeding $100M using absolutely none of his own money. These acquisitions were not for other corporations but for himself personally that span 10 countries. Ken has defied the general narrative by proving it’s absolutely possible to acquire businesses in sectors you have no prior experience. Ken has a rule of thumb which he calls “The Opposite Rule”.

With over 100K social media followers and a wealth of connections, Ken has built personal relationships with some of the world's top entrepreneurs and business professionals. In the first 6 months of 2020 Ken has personally helped over 50 entrepreneurs structure deals, raise finance and get their deals over the line. Ken is a full time deal maker but mentors a couple days per week.

As founder of the "Acquisitions Made Simple" online course and Facebook group "Business Buyers Tribe", Ken will be sure to keep you on the right track whether you have capital to invest in yourself or not. Ken is now rubbing shoulders with Entrepreneur Royalty like Grant Cardone, Tai lopez and many other famous figures.

Ken is now rubbing shoulders with Entrepreneur Royalty like Grant Cardone, Tai lopez and many other famous figures. Both in 2019 and 2020 Ken’s success has been recognised by the one and only 50 Billion Dollar Man “Dan Pena'' who showcased Ken’s success as an example of somebody who has just gone out there and done it.

People frequently ask Ken what his secret sauce is. Kens response is clear

“In my younger days I spent too much time around the wrong people which lowered my confidence, belief in myself, disrupted my mindset and self-esteem. One day I decided enough was enough, I disconnected from everybody who was bringing me down and started to do the opposite of the masses. I knew deep inside me was a sleeping-giant. I was 23 years old when I really took control of my life into my hands and took it by the horns with the desire and belief that one day I would become very wealthy. I transformed and structured my life like a military style operation. Followed the people who I aspired to, met as many of them as I could and started to copy their actions while building a personal relationship with them. For sure do not try to be somebody else as everybody else is already taken but watch how the wealthy mingle and behave. I see too many mini Dan Penas running about and I shake my head. I knew deep inside that this is where I belonged. Staying away from the prison mindset, small town mentality and doing deals all over the world made me who I am today.

Both in 2019 and 2020 Ken's success has been recognised by the one and only 50 Billion Dollar Man "Dan Pena'' who showcased Ken's success as an example of somebody who has just gone out there and done it.

Carl Allen

Carl is an entrepreneur, investor and corporate dealmaker with almost three decades of experience. Carl has worked on transactions worth over $48 billion, which includes over 330 acquisitions and sales. For almost three decades, Carl has analyzed thousands of businesses, big and small, in 17 different countries and across nearly every business sector.

Carl’s reputation as an investor and corporate dealmaker has led him to advise some of the world’s largest corporations on investments, acquisitions, disposals and restructuring. Carl has also assisted hundreds of business owners in raising both equity and debt finance.

Carl's reputation as an investor and corporate dealmaker has led him to advise some of the world's largest corporations on investments, acquisitions, disposals and restructuring. Carl has also assisted hundreds of business owners in raising both equity and debt finance.