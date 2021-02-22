"Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us." - Wilma Rudolph

From being in debt and struggling years ago, to today being debt free with a clear goal and mission, Brian is an entrepreneur located out of New York. His goal was to help others find their voice and the best version of themselves. An entrepreneur with a passion for helping others achieve their goals, Brian started Leads to Greatness, a marketing agency. Brian says, “I believe greatness is achievable and reachable by anyone. Sometimes, you just have to be shown the way”.

Moreover, over time Brian realised that the digital age was taking over and in-store advertising was limiting his full potential. That is also a reason he started Leads to Greatness. Brian knows the struggles of trying to make it on your own. Through years of trial and error, Brian has learned that while not impossible, it's practically improbable to be successful as a solo act. He adds, “Having a team around you is almost a necessary component of success. I know the value of what it means to have a team and mentors around you”. Leads to Greatness’s target demographic is anyone who wants to be an authoritative figure in their industry.

Born and raised in New York, Brian has met people from all walks of life and understands what it's like to be in a vast ocean of opportunities. He came from a regular middle class family, but nothing was ever handed to him. Therefore, he learnt to appreciate the value of the journey and hard work required to reach one’s goals.

Soon, a life changing event caused him to move across the country with no money and no plan. Just one suitcase, one month of rent, and a desire for something more. That's when Brian met his then mentor, who taught him how to determine his self-worth. His mentor showed him how important it was to work on self-development. Within a few years, he was running and developing teams and marketing direct to consumer for brands like DirecTV, Costco, AT&T & Sam's Club.

To learn more about Brian Yip, his social media links are :

INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/leadstogreatness3

LINKEDIN - https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianyip92/

WEBSITE - leadstogreatness.com