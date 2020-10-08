Vancouver has a costly and competitive real estate market. A homeowner cannot merely list their property for sale and expect to find a buyer for their preferred sales price. A successful sale can only be achieved with the assistance of a licensed realtor that has the right experience and skills in more than one trade.

Mahsa Babaie is a top-selling real estate agent in Vancouver with her real estate company, Mahsa Babaie Personal Real Estate Corporation. She utilizes her interior design background to offer a concierge service to sellers that add value to their properties by staging, repairing, redesigning and improving the appearance of their homes so they can sell for more money. That way, buyers will be impressed and amazed when they step foot inside these homes and see how attractive and appealing everything looks.

“I work with all sorts of sellers and buyers from different walks of life,” said Mahsa. “The quality and standards of my services are consistent with every client. Budgets or circumstances are irrelevant. I’m a perfectionist, and I work hard to help my clients as best as I can.

Mahsa was a professional interior designer before she was a successful realtor. She has extensive education, work experience, and credentials in the interior design industry. She has also taken construction and technology classes at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, so she has a lot of knowledge about the homes her clients buy and sell.

Together, these skills taught Mahsa how to increase the value and integrity of a structure from the inside out. During her interior design career, Some of her biggest clients were real estate agents who needed help staging their own clients’ homes. She made several connections in the real estate business while doing these interior design projects. Most of the relationships consisted of realtors, sellers, buyers and investors.

“It got to the point where my entire interior design career revolved around the real estate business,” said Mahsa. “I grew to love real estate so much that I decided to become a realtor myself rather than keep working for other realtors. So, I switched careers from interior design to real estate. Then I offered my clients something that other realtors were not offering, a concierge service of interior design, repairs, and staging, which boosted my number of sales almost immediately.”

Since 2015, Mahsa has worked as a full-time realtor. Her main areas of focus are Downtown Vancouver, West Vancouver, and North Vancouver. These locations have some of the wealthiest real estate properties in Canada. Many buyers come to her looking to upsize from downtown urban living to a bigger home to support their lifestyle or growing families. People trust Mahsa the most because of her charismatic personality and plethora of experience in real estate and interior design.

“I am very down-to-earth and personable with my clients,” said Mahsa. “People are comfortable sharing with me the details about their current struggles and where they want to go from here. As their agent, my main focus is figuring out how to get them from point A to point B successfully. It’s never about the transaction for me. It’s about thinking outside the box and getting creative with finding solutions for my clients. If they trust me enough and are happy with my results, they will want to come back in the future and use my services again, and that in itself is the biggest compliment and satisfaction for me.”

Would you believe that Mahsa once envisioned herself having a career in law and order? Before her interior design and real estate endeavours, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology. It wasn’t until after she graduated that she realized her interests were in housing, design, and real estate. It looks like she made the right career decision.

