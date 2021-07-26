Interior design is not a static profession, as styles evolve with the advancement of technologies, making it no less of a challenging profession. There have been many industry professionals who have wowed the world with their impeccable designs, but a very few have been able to make a distinct mark for themselves, Joshua Phillip Bodjanac, being one of them. He has been looked upon for the intelligent integration of aesthetics and exquisite interior design for years now, as all his work features a refined use of colours and fine materials which never fail to impress anyone. He has been awarded the i100 award, which he swept in 2017. Being an inescapable professional in the world of interior design, he has designed his work on the interbreeding distinct genders from more than baroque to less than bare, making each of his creations stand out from the other.

After spending years shaping and honing his skills working for various interior design firms, Joshua struck out on his own in 2014, founding his firm 'JB Noble Interiors Ltd.' which has since its inception created designs according to the eclectic taste of its international clientele, adding elegance that has created a balance within such opulence of the highest quality. The reason why his sophisticated projects have been gracing the covers and getting featured in the best design magazines for years. With a client list from the neighboring states like California, Texas, Colorado, Florida and Ohio, to far off places like Australia, Europe and Central America, Joshua has spread his wings wide. His long listed portfolio includes designing residential homes, luxury condos and hotels.

Coming from a family who have been in the design field since ages, with his grandfather being a certified master upholsterer from former Yugoslavia, who migrated to the United States more than five decades back and set up his firm 'Star Upholstery' which catered to many dignitaries and celebrities including the Prince of Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, his parents founded the 'European Upholstery', where Joshua's foundation of textiles and designs were laid. He went ahead to graduate with honors from The Art Institute of Colorado in Denver, and the rest is history.

Today, this design legend has become a trendsetter who designs some of the best spaces the world has ever seen or experienced, with each of his projects stealing the spotlight for its impressive and unique designs built with luxe materials.