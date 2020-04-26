TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Scooter Teased Ahead of Launch; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 Scooter Teased (Photo Credits: TVS Motor)

TVS Motor Company, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of the new BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 for the Indian market. Ahead of its official launch, the company went ahead to tease the BS6 version of the scooter on its official website. The teaser image features a tag line - Coming Soon. However, there is no confirmation on the launch date as of now, particularly because of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The upcoming BS6 Zest 110 scooter will be launched as a replacement to Wego 110, which has already been discontinued by the company. TVS Officially Acquires Legendary Norton Motorcycle Brand For Rs 153.2 Crore.

The new BS6 TVS Scooty Zest is expected to get an LED headlamp with LED daytime running lights and an LED taillight. Feature-wise, it will come loaded with a USB charging port, parking brake, dual-tone seat cover and 19-litre under-seat storage.

The upcoming TVS Scooty Zest scooter is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder motor. The BS6 engine could see a slight drop in power figures in comparison to the BS4 unit that makes 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine will be mated to continuously variable transmission (CVT).

On the other hand, the company has discontinued the TVS Wego 110cc scooter from the domestic market, as it wouldn't be going through the BS6 transition. However, the company will continue to produce the BS4 version of the Wego that will be exported to other markets.