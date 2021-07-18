Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said with an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles, the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles has been formalized. In a tweet he said with no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old number for already registered vehicles and a “VA” series (Unique Registration Mark) for fresh registrations.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended CMVR 1989, formalising the registration process of vintage motor vehicles. This is aimed at preserving and promoting the heritage of old vehicles in India. Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019: Fine for Not Carrying Condoms in First-Aid Kits? Delhi Cab Drivers Fall for Bizarre Fake News.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Tweet

MoRTH has amended CMVR 1989, formalising the registration process of vintage motor vehicles. This is aimed at preserving and promoting the heritage of old vehicles in India. pic.twitter.com/OVKh7DlCc2 — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) July 17, 2021

Salient Features

All 2/4 wheelers, 50+ years old, maintained in their original form and which have not undergone any substantial overhaul, shall be defined as Vintage Motor Vehicles.

Application for registration/re-registration shall be made as per Form 20 and shall be accompanied by an insurance policy, fee, bill of Entry in case of imported vehicles, and old RC in case of an already registered vehicle in India.

The State Registering Authority shall issue a certificate of registration as per Form 23A, within 60 days.

Vehicles already registered can retain their original Registration Mark. However, for fresh registration, registration mark will be assigned as “XX VA YY*”, where VA stands for vintage, XX stands for State Code, YY will be a two-letter series and “8” is a number from 0001 to 9999 allotted by the State Registering Authority.

Fees for a new registration – Rs. 20,000 and subsequent re-registration – Rs. 5,000.

Vintage motor vehicles shall not be driven on roads for regular/commercial purposes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).