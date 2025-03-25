New Delhi, March 25: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line bookings officially opened at the dealerships across India. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is set to launch on April 14, 2025. The German automaker also revealed the key specifications and features of the car on its website. The Tiguan R-Line SUV will be introduced in six colours and have a similar design specific to the brand.

The new VW Tiguan R-Line has a sleeker design than the previous model. It has "R" badging on the front door is visible and the car will have modern tech features to add more comfort to the driver and passenger. The car has notable design changes on the front bumper, grille, and headlamps. It also has alloy wheels and a connected taillamp at the rear. Aston Martin Vanquish Launched in India at INR 8.85 Crore With V12 Twin-Turbo Engine; Check Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications and Features

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get a 2.0-litre TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) engine capable of producing a maximum of 204 PS power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as a default. The vehicle will also offer 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) in India.

The VW Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six colour variants, including Oyster Silver Metallic, Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grendilla Black Metallic and Ornyx White Mother of Pearl Effect. The 2025 Tiguan R-Line has a large infotainment system and a physical start/stop button. It will offer multiple driving modes, including Sports. The car is expected to launch in India as a CBU import. This year, the Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback is expected to launch in India at INR 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) price. Aston Martin Vanquish Deliveries To Start From 3rd Quarter 2025, Luxury Car’s Ex-Showroom Price Starts at INR 8.85 Crore; Check Details.

VW said, "The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line blends sporty aesthetics with precision German engineering, setting a new benchmark for performance SUVs. With a bold R-inspired design and top-of-the-line features, the Tiguan R-Line ensures every drive is an exhilarating journey." VW Tiguan R-Line price in India may range between INR 45 to 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

