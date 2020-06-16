Wealth Coach Derek Moneyberg on Working with Celebrities, Royalty, and Athletes

Glamorous lifestyles, exotic vacations, extravagant shopping, these are some of the things that are often associated with the uber-rich. But the glitz and glamour often blur the planning, strategizing, and thinking involved in how their vast amounts of wealth are managed. Enter wealth coaches like Derek Moneyberg, who work with noted celebrities, royalty, and elite athletes to help them manage their massive incomes.

Moneyberg is known for his straightforwardness, engaging foresight, and the ability to help people "understand the money they make." This has made him a favorite among many big spenders "who come to me to level up their communication, negotiation, and social lives." He has spent a good part of the last four years, "working with clients from all around the globe coaching them to elite levels of success in their personal and professional lives." And today, his high-ranking clients are beginning to understand that managing money is as important as earning it.

Here are some reasons that have made Moneyberg a force to reckon within the realm of wealth management.

It's not about luck.

They might be called stars, but luck has little to offer when it comes to managing money. Moneyberg believes that "Luck doesn't last long and never feels as good as something that you have worked for." He's all for hard work, whether it's earning money or about managing it.

Keep it close. Don't disclose.

Celebrities are often noted for their larger-than-life personas and larger-than-life conversations. It's easy to get carried away when you have the world worship the very ground you walk, but it's not the wisest move. Moneyberg, who works closely with Keto King and fitness entrepreneur Brandon Carter tells his most influential clients to "keep three things private in life: your income, your love life, your next move." While some may find it hard to deliver on all fronts, those who paid heed to this advice have witnessed tremendous changes in the way they can now exercise control over their money.

Welcome to discipline.

People with money often tend to slack. It's not a myth but a disturbing yet prevalent attitude, especially among the nouveau riche. Some become overnight big-spenders; others entertain ideas like their first million is eternal. Both perspectives lead to bad choices and, eventually, bad decisions. Therefore Moneyberg encourages his clients to let discipline guide their way, not complacency. He says, "Discipline is choosing what you want most over what you want now."

These little nuggets of wisdom can go a long way in keeping one's money and peace of mind intact. As a wealth coach, Moneyberg is encouraging people to become more thoughtful and responsible for their money because money might be difficult to earn, but it's very easy to lose.