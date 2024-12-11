Beijing, December 11: Xiaomi unveiled its second electric car, Xiaomi YU7, which is based on the previous Xiaomi SU7 model. Xiaomi revealed this e-SUV, confirming that it would continue to foray into the electric vehicle (EV) segment after the smartphone business. The Xiaomi SU7 EV SUV was launched in China and is expected to arrive in India soon with similar specifications; however, the latest model, Xiaomi YU7, will surpass the previous electric sedan and offer better specifications.

Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, said the YU7 EV SUV will be available in China by July 2025. The company has yet to announce its massive expansion plans for other countries; however, Xiaomi will focus on boosting Chinese sales for a couple of years to meet the rising local demand and then consider exporting it to other countries. However, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun only unveiled pictures of the company's new car without giving details. Tesla Cars Coming To India Soon? Elon Musk-Run Company Reportedly Resumes Search for Showroom in Delhi,

On December 9, 2024, Lei Jun shared side-by-side comparison images of the Xiaomi YU7 and Xiaomi SU7. In the image, the YU7 appears bigger and elevated compared to the previous electric sedan. The design and pattern appear similar, along with the placement of headlights and taillights. The wheelbase of the upcoming electric SUV is also expected to be the same as that of the SU7, which is 3,000mm.

Xiaomi YU7 Design, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi's YU7 is 4,999mm in length, 1,996mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. This is 2mm longer, 160mm in height, and 3mm wider than the Xiaomi SU7. The Xiaomi e-SUV has a similar grille as the previous model, LED headlights, LiDAR tech (expected) for ADAS, and black wheel arches. Overall, the car appears to have taken inspiration from the premium SUV and SU7 electric sedan.

In terms of powertrain, Xiaomi YU7 will include a dual-motor system that will put out 299 hp power on the front and 392 hp power on the rear, for a combined 691 hp. This will be higher than the Xiaomi SU7 Max variant, which offers a maximum of 673 hp power. According to the reports, Xiaomi will partner with CATL, which is headquartered in California and makes batteries for Tesla. Tesla, BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Other Foreign and Domestic Automakers Fined USD 8.16 Million for Safety Violations by South Korea,

Xiaomi YU7 is expected to compete with the Tesla Model Y by offering a bigger size. The Tesla Model Y measures 1,624mm in height, 1,920mm in width, and 4,751mm in length. It has a wheelbase of 2,890mm.

