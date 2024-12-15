New Delhi, December 15: Tata Motors is reportedly offering a special benefit for customers purchasing its Tata Curvv EV or Tata Nexon EV in December 2024. Buyers who opt for either the Nexon EV or the Curvv EV between December 9 and December 31, 2024, are said to get free charging benefits. The initiative can be seen to boost EV adoption and also providing added value to Tata Motors customers.

As per reports, the free charging scheme is available only for the Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV. The offer can be accessed at more than 5,500 charging stations across India at Tata Power EZ locations. To take advantage of the scheme, customers should register their vehicle using the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app, and the service will be activated within two days.

Only vehicles that are privately registered and purchased from the dealership are eligible for this offer. The free charging benefit is limited to 1,000 units of electricity or lasts for six months from the date of purchase, whichever comes first. After this limit is reached, customers will be charged the standard tariff for further use.

The Tata Curvv EV comes in the mid-SUV category and comes with a stylish, sporty look to give it a premium look. The EV is built on the advanced Active EV generation 2 platform and is available with two battery options, which include a 55 kWh battery and a 45 kWh battery pack.

The Curvv EV supports 1.2C fast charging technology, which allows to deliver 150 KM of range in 15 minutes of charging. Tata Motors has also introduced a real-time charge aggregator within its app. The feature helps users to locate nearby charging stations and provides live updates and navigation, along with various other useful tools.

The Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with several features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The vehicle also includes a 360-degree camera to provide a comprehensive view of the surroundings for safety and convenience.

