School of Spanish, one of India’s leading foreign language learning institutions has recently placed 45+ students in a plethora of big corporate giants. Emerging as the most successful Spanish and French language learning institution offering a wide range of courses pertaining to foreign language, School of Spanish, based out of Delhi-NCR, has set a record by providing 100 percent placement to the meritorious and bright students.

About 45+ students landed their dream job in some of the renowned big corporate houses like Wipro, Genpact, IBM, Oracle and many more. The students who secured the job after the successful completion of their respective courses are: Shubham Jha, Arjun Adhikari, Akshita Dhapola, Jitender, Pankaj Pal, Harshit Nigam, Nimit, Praveen Singh, Robin Khan, Ankit, Sagar Shrivastava, Sartaj Aziz, Pranay, Chetna, Sonu, Gagan, Nishant, Mohit, Ramesh, Shivam Tiwari, Himanshu Chourasiya, Sameer, Ujjwal Tyagi, Ujjwal Kumar, Puneet, Farhan, Sujal Pandit, Chetna, Abhishek Sah, Himanshu Aggarwal, Varun, Himani, Shivani and Gaurav Baura.

Apart from them, students from the School of Spanish who performed pretty well in their courses were also placed in some top-notch leading companies. These students who bagged the placement were Alhan, Akansha, Lalit, Garima, Gurtej, Kundan, Rishabh, Shekhar, Sudhakar, Sagar, Ria and Vivek. With an open and student-centered curriculum coupled with a dedicated and experienced teaching faculty, School of Spanish has positioned themselves as one of the best Spanish Institutes in Delhi.

Celebrating such a high placement success rate, Sharik Usmani, the Spanish Trainer at the School of Spanish stated, “It is indeed a very happy moment for any institute when their students are placed in some leading multinational companies and this is the outcome of our focused attention and holistic approach. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the students for being placed. Concurrently, I would also like to take this moment to commend the hard work put in by our dedicated teaching staff.”

School of Spanish has been a boon for numerous students who are willing to learn Spanish in Delhi in addition to French as well. The foreign language learning institute that has a tie-up with numerous corporate house such as IBM, CONCENTRIX, Wipro, WNS, HCL, Credence Mumbai, Genpact, Accenture, LBF Travel, Ienergizer Noida, EY Gurgaon and Amazon India has helped students across India to train them in foreign language post which they can land a job in some of the reputed MNCs as well as Spain. So far, School Of Spanish has assisted about 900+ students in getting placed and this is what makes them one of the best Spanish classes in Delhi.

Additionally, the School of Spanish, with a plethora of services like Translation Services, Interpretation Services, Travel Guide, Spanish Online Classes and much more, has been a torch-bearer when it comes to fulfilling the dreams of students looking to get placed in some reputed companies in India as well as abroad.