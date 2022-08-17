Owing to continuous buying the stock market is once again in a bullish trend on Wednesday. With the support of buyers, the Sensex managed to cross the 60-thousand mark for the first time since April 5. In the last month of trading, the Sensex gained more than 5,500 points, with a gain of about 12 percent. Like the Sensex, the Nifty has also managed to cross the 17,900 mark for the first time since April 6.

NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, and Eicher Motors’ shares rose in early trade. Shares of Apollo Hospitals, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Cipla, and Tata Steel are under selling pressure. Amid mixed global cues, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex on Wednesday, started trading with a gain of 95.84 points at 59,938.05 points. BSE Sensex Surges 515 Points To Close at 59,332; IT, Banking, Financial Stocks Soar.

The Sensex was trading at a level of 60,128.80 points with a gain of 286.59 points at 10:15 am after trading for the first hour amid continuous buying and selling in the stock market. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also started trading today with a general strength of 42.90 points at 17,868.15 points.

The Nifty breached the 17,900 mark for the first time since April 5. Nifty’s momentum also remained bullish in early trade due to continued buying momentum in the market. After trading for the first hour amid continuous buying and selling, the Nifty was trading at a level of 17,909.30 with a gain of 84.05 points at 10:15 am.

Due to mixed global cues, the domestic stock market started trading at a flat level today in the pre-opening session. The BSE Sensex was up 95.84 points, or 0.16 percent, at 59,938.05 points during this session. On the other hand, Nifty gained 42.90 points, or 0.24 percent, to reach the level of 17,868.15 points in the pre-opening session.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 59,842.21 points, with a gain of 379.43 points, or 0.64 percent, on the last trading day. On the other hand, Nifty ended Tuesday’s trading at 17,825.25 with a gain of 127.10 points, or 0.72 percent.

