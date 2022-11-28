November 18: Global stock markets have been highly volatile since the beginning of the year 2022. Conflicting news in relation to the macroeconomic situation also has not helped the investors. Many small investors have stopped investing in the equity market and are looking for investment options in the debt space.

However, at present few investors invest in debt mutual funds. Most investors prefer investing in traditional debt products such as fixed deposits over any other investment product.

Debt mutual funds have historically been less volatile than equity mutual funds and have attracted a lot of first time investors given their potential to offer better returns than fixed deposits.

What Are Debt Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India as per SEBI regulations debt mutual funds are those mutual funds that primarily invest in debt securities, at least 65% of their corpus has to be invested in debt. There are more than 14 categories of debt mutual funds we have mentioned below a few categories of debt mutual funds along with a brief description:

Overnight Mutual Fund: They are debt mutual funds which lend to companies for a short duration of 1 business day. The Companies eligible for borrowing are mostly regulated such as banks, insurance companies, mutual funds etc.

They are debt mutual funds which lend to companies for a short duration of 1 business day. The Companies eligible for borrowing are mostly regulated such as banks, insurance companies, mutual funds etc. Corporate Bond Funds: They are debt funds that invest at least 80% of their corpus in debt securities having a minimum credit rating of AA. AA is considered as the second best investment rating behind AAA.

Banking and PSU Mutual Funds: They are debt mutual funds that invest in corporate bonds of only banks and public sector units. Due to the high quality of borrowers the risk associated with them is relatively low.

Benefits of Investing In Debt Mutual Funds Digitally

Low Volatility

Historically debt mutual funds have been less volatile than equity mutual funds, since majority of their corpus is invested into debentures and bonds which offer fixed returns; they are less volatile than equity mutual funds

Convenient Process

Investment in debt mutual funds is easier than ever.

Zero Commission Plan

Zero commission platforms do not charge you any commission or brokerage for facilitating investment in Debt Mutual Funds. Typically each mutual fund has two schemes: direct and regular. Regular schemes are distributed/sold through a broker whereas direct schemes are available on zero commissions investment platforms. In case of regular schemes the expense ratio (fee charged by the mutual fund to the investor yearly) is as high as upto 2% whereas typically the expense ratio in case of direct schemes is around 0.1%. Direct schemes have lower expense ratio because there is no brokerage being paid to the middleman.

How To Invest In Debt Mutual Funds on Kuvera

With wealth management platforms, investing has become easier and more accessible for millions of retail investors.

