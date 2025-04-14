New Delhi, April 14: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will reportedly onboard 42,000 trainees in FY26, maintaining its steady hiring pace from the previous year. The IT services giant also achieved a milestone by promoting 1.1 lakh employees during FY25. While the company remains cautious about salary increments due to uncertain business conditions, it continues to focus on recruitment and employee growth.

TCS, one of the leading IT services companies, has delayed its salary hikes. Usually, the company gives pay hikes to its employees every April, but this time, the management has not yet decided on the increment cycle. The delay is reportedly due to the global uncertainty related to tariffs imposed by the United States. By the end of the 2025 financial year, TCS had a total of 6,07,979 employees. In the last quarter, the company hired 625 new employees. Over the entire year, TCS hired around 42,000 fresh graduates. TCS Q4 Results-Hiring Updates: Tata Consultancy Services Adds 625 Employees in Q4 of FY25, Reverses Workforce Decline From Previous Quarter.

As per a report of Times of India, TCS is the process of hiring around 42,000 trainees in FY26. Despite TCS postponing its usual annual pay raise, Milind Lakkad, the TCS EVP and CHRO, mentioned that the company has still managed to promote 1.1 lakh employees in FY25.

Lakkad stated that last year, TCS increased its digital hiring, with 40% of new recruits, compared to 17% the previous year. Lakkad emphasised that this shift is a key part of the company’s strategy. Over the past four quarters, TCS experienced a 13% attrition among its employees. To support growth, the company needs to bring in new talent. He noted that promoting existing employees is an effective way to address these needs. TCS Salary Hike: IT Major Delays Increments Amid Global Uncertainty Due to US Tariff.

TCS conducts the National Qualifier Test, which uses a combined testing format for hiring entry-level employees. Depending on their performance in this test, candidates can qualify for one of three hiring categories, which include Prime, Digital, and Ninja. Lakkad mentioned that the company brought on board 42,000 trainees in FY 2025, and they expect to hire a similar number in the current fiscal year as well.

