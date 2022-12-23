New Delhi, December 23: India received foreign direct investment (FDI) worth USD 3.21 million in defence industries during April-September period this fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The sector had attracted USD 2.36 million foreign investment in 2021-22, USD 0.63 million in 2020-21, USD 2.20 million in 2019-20, USD 2.18 million in 2018-19 and USD 0.01 million in 2017-18, according to data provided by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. Anti-Competitive Practices in Digital Markets: CAIT Seeks Regulatory Body for E-Commerce From Government.

He said to promote FDI, the government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, wherein most sectors, except certain strategically important ones, are open for 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route. E-Commerce Revenue Plummets $250 Billion Globally in 2022: Report.

"Further, the policy on FDI is reviewed on an ongoing basis, to ensure that India remains an attractive and investor-friendly destination and this has resulted in the increasing trend of FDI inflows into the country since the last eight years," Parkash added. In a separate reply, the minister said total FDI inflow of USD 62.38 billion has been reported in the country during 2022 (up to September).