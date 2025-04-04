New Delhi, April 04: Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell on April 04 should keep an eye on UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO), Jio Financial (NSE: JIOFIN), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK) as key corporate developments may influence market sentiment, reported CNBCTV18. This comes as Indian markets closed Thursday’s trade marginally on a lower note. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ceased the session 0.4% lower. The domestic markets majorly trivialised US tariffs’ impact as steel/aluminium articles and autos/auto parts along with pharma products were exempted from the reciprocal tariffs, according to The White House Fact Sheet.

18 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex settled lower, led by losses in TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Motors, with declines reaching up to 4.02 per cent. Now as we enter the last day of the week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Friday, April 04. Infy Share Price Today, April 3: Infosys Limited Stocks Drop by 2.72% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on BSE and NSE.

UltraTech Cement (NSE: ULTRACEMCO): The Aditya Birla Group’s flagship company has approved the acquisition of 100% equity in Wonder WallCare for an enterprise value of up to INR 235 crore. The transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory approvals. This move strengthens UltraTech’s presence in the wall care segment, making it a stock to watch. Stock Market Today: Donald Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Hit Indian Markets; Sensex Down by 470 Points, Nifty Below 23,227.

Jio Financial (NSE: JIOFIN): The company, along with BlackRock, has infused INR 66.5 crore into their joint venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers. With total capital now at INR 84.5 crore, the venture is well-funded for expansion, keeping Jio Financial in focus for investors.

Nestlé India (NSE: NestleIND): The company has begun constructing its tenth factory in Khordha, Odisha, marking its first manufacturing unit in Eastern India. With an initial investment of INR 900 crore, this aligns with its expansion strategy under “Make in India.” The stock may attract positive interest.

Fortis Healthcare (NSE: Fortis) : The company’s subsidiary, International Hospital Limited, has received an income tax demand of INR 76.19 crore for AY 2019-20. Though Fortis states this won’t impact operations, legal challenges could create stock volatility.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK) : The bank posted a 7% YoY increase in total deposits, reaching INR 1.10 lakh crore. However, the CASA ratio dipped slightly. Investors should monitor its financial stability and growth trajectory.

With these updates, these stocks could see movement in today’s trading session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).