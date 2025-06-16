Shares of RattanIndia Power Ltd (NSE: RTNPOWER) slipped over 4% during early trade on Monday, June 16, following last week’s sharp rally. The stock opened at INR 14.30 and dropped to INR 13.42 by 10:05 AM, down by 0.60 points or 4.28%. On June 13, it had closed at INR 14.02. The recent price drop comes after the penny stock, backed by state-run REC and PFC, surged over 40% in three sessions last week. The sharp spike prompted both NSE and BSE to seek clarification on the unusual movement. In its response, RattanIndia Power said it had no undisclosed information and attributed the surge to market dynamics. The stock’s 52-week high is INR 19.72, and its low is INR 8.44. Adani Ports Share Price Today, June 16: Adani Ports Share Price Drops to INR 1,394.90 After Iran Targets Haifa in Israel; Check Latest Price on NSE.

RattanIndia Power Ltd Share Price Today:

RattanIndia Power Ltd Share Price Today (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

