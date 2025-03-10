Mumbai, March 10: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, March 10, soon after the stock market opens for business on Monday. Ahead of today's trading session, it's important to be aware of the latest stock market updates and trends as buying and selling of shares take place. Today, March 10, a total of nine stocks are likely to be in focus today. These include IREDA (NSE: IREDA), Gensol Engineering, (NSE: GENSOL), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Bodal Chemicals (NSE: BODALCHEM) and Lupin (NSE: Lupin).

In addition to the above stocks, shares of Tata Power (NSE: Tata Power), Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED), IRB Infrastructure Developers (NSE: IRB), and HCL Infosystems (NSE: HCL-INSYS) are also expected to be in the limelight on Monday's trading session. It must be noted that the Indian stock market will open for trading today after being closed for business on Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9. Stock Outlook: Markets May Face Volatility; Investors to Look at Tariff Negotiations, Geopolitical Tensions, and FIIs, Say Experts.

At the end of the closing day on Friday, March 7, stocks of IREDA (NSE: IREDA), Gensol Engineering (NSE: GENSOL), and IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) all closed in the red. On the other hand, Bodal Chemicals (NSE: BODALCHEM) and Lupin (NSE: Lupin) ended their Friday trading session in green. Friday's trading session also saw Tata Power (NSE: Tata Power) closing in red whereas Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED) ended the day on a positive note. Indian Stock Markets End Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Nifty Holds 22,500.

Similarly, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers (NSE: IRB) and HCL Infosystems (NSE: HCL-INSYS) closed in red and green respectively. On Friday, March 7, the Indian stock markets ended near the flatline amid mixed global cues. Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was up 7.80 points or 0.03 per cent at 22,552.50, while BSE Sensex was down 7.51 points or 0.01 per cent at 74,332.58 at the end of the trading day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

