After announcing the launch of his media advertising firm, Omri Hurwitz has added numerous tech companies to his client portfolio. Hurwitz’s firm has been focusing on increasing product demand and landing key accounts for a variety of tech verticals.

“We use advanced revenue-oriented methods to create product demand” Hurwitz says, “My clients know that I am a big fan of combining Demand Generation campaigns alongside traditional Lead Generation campaigns”. While LinkedIn Ads and Google ads continue to be Hurwitz’s go-to strategy for his clients, he says that he also provides clients with personal brand and thought leadership consulting as well as website optimization strategies.

“Clients that build a brand, usually see the benefits of it on the advertising side” Hurwitz says, “Having your companies leading players take an active part in webinars, podcasts, and LinkedIn thought leadership can elevate your brand's awareness and create product demand”.

One of Hurwitz’s clients, a high valued Tech Start-up said: “We were able to move fast, accurately, and get valuable results with Omri Hurwitz's guidance as his advanced strategies quickly evolved into actionable tactics to drive us forward”.

Another B2B client said that Hurwitz’s dynamic style helps sales and marketing alignment: “He works closely with Sales to make sure we generate relevant business opportunities and increase revenue”. Hurwitz has also added a FinTech company to his portfolio, having wanted to get into that Tech vertical as well.