Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a US-based technology firm owned by US President Donald Trump annoucned its partnership with Crypto.com to launch ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). The TMTG's fintech arm Truth.Fi to lauch several ETFs, focused on cryptocurrencies and securities, in 2025 that will originate in the United States. These ETFs will be made available through Crypto.com which will function as the official token supplier for crypto exchange traded funds including Bitcoin, Cronos, and other "American-made" tokens. Bitcoin Price Today, March 25, 2025: BTC Price Touches USD 88,000 Mark After Weeks, Now Drops Down to USD 86,000.

Donald Trump's TMTG Partnered With Crypto.com for ETFs Launch

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Trump Media signs agreement to partner with Crypto․com and launch ETFs. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) March 24, 2025

