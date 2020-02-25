Aabha Paul on Roll, Becomes Hot Favourite among Erotic Web Series Makers

Aabha Paul (Photo Credits: File Photo)

After doing Alt Balaji’s Gandi Baat Season 3, Aabha Paul has become hot favourite among web series makers and being offered roles in many such Web Shows. The reason for web series makers chasing her is that the hot sizzling actor-model known for her steamy photoshoots has set internet on fire many times and has dedicated fan following in millions. Her images go viral instantly leaving her fans asking for more of her. Talking about the new found fame and appreciation Aabha says, that I am very excited by the response I received after doing Gandi Baat 3, people have loved me and my performance and I am very grateful to my audience and fans.

When quizzed about new shows offered to her, she says that I have been offered many web series but I am taking time to select my choices. Two of the shows which have liked and finalised are XXX season 2 for Alt Balaji and one for MX Player directed by Harish Vyas. Both the shows are due to be released in next few months. To be in touch with her fans Aabha Paul has also launched her mobile app called “Aabha

Paul Official” which has been a hit among her fans with more than 1 lac downloads in no time. In the past Aabha Paul has worked in Kamasutra 3D, Gandi Baat 3, many Tamil films and has done modelling for various brands.