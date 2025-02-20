Mumbai, February 19: Actress Kareena Kapoor dropped a post about celebrating love and family amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The diva shared a string of gorgeous photographs in a heavily embroidered blue-green outfit. Adding to it, she wrote in the caption, "After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor made her first public appearance as she stepped out for her work commitments after the attack on husband Saif Ali Khan. The diva had been staying away from the limelight recently, but now she has decided to get back to work. ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

Kareena Kapoor Pens Cryptic Note Month After Saif Ali Khan's Attack

Kareena Kapoor was captured in Mumbai by paparazzi as she arrived on set. She was seen walking toward her vanity when she greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and folded hands before heading inside.

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, which left him severely injured. Going by the recent updates, the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam were sent for examination. The initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, however, the police still await the final report. Kareena Kapoor Khan Requests Paps Not To Click Her Sons Taimur-Jeh As She Attends Randhir Kapoor’s 78th Birthday Celebrations; Raha Kapoor Arrives With ‘Dadi’ Neetu Kapoor for the Bash (Watch Videos).

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a note on her IG, urging the media to respect their privacy. Her post read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

