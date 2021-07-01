Born in the far east of Russia into a family of jazz musicians, Jay Medvedeva took a first and significant step as a DJ in 2012, when she moved to London, where she played in some of the most well known clubs of the city such as Lightbox, Pacha, Warehouse, Fabric,and Egg.

Music has always engulfed Jay throughout her life as her father was also a musician who was a while in the music industry by own a nightclub and his own band .She stepped into the world of DJ after a life-altering snowboarding accident that left her no choice but to stay in bed in 2007. This personal injury proved beneficial as she started to learn how to DJ whilst she was recovering from her surgery. Later, she competed for young talented DJs in Russia 2008 and was the only female contestant that received 2nd place. This was a starting point for her career as a DJ.

Her goal as an artist is to be able to express herself and win people’s hearts through music. Moreover, her passion for music is reflected by the fact that she is always on the lookout to enhance her music knowledge and learn new instruments like piano.

Currently based in Berlin, Jay is working on her production and collaboration with the producer UNDERHER where she takes part as vocalist.

As for gigs she has played in Space Miami, Heart Ibiza, Electric Pickle Miami, The Egg London, and Gazgolder club Moscow to name a few. She has also played in many electronic festivals: WMC in Miami, BPM Festival, SMX Festival, WE ARE FSTLV just to name a few. Jay shared consoles along international deejays, like Sven Väth, Martinez Brothers , Matthias Tanzmann, Dixon, Bedouin, Ame, Damian Lazarus and many more.

Hard work, kindness, and a crazy passion for music are what drove her to success. She makes sure to build good relationships with clubs, promoters, booking agents, and fellow artists throughout her journey which has assisted her a lot to reach where she is today.