Farhan Akhtar is all set to make a powerful comeback on the big screen with 120 Bahadur. The war drama, directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The talented filmmaker-actor will be seen portraying Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The upcoming film honours the extraordinary bravery of 120 Indian soldiers who gave it all against thousands of Chinese soldiers at Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. A teaser for the film was unveiled on Tuesday (August 5). ‘120 Bahadur’ Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Brings Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s Heroic Tale Alive in Razneesh Ghai’s Upcoming War Drama (Watch Video).

‘120 Bahadur’ Teaser Out!

Taking to their official social media handles, Excel Entertainment unveiled the highly awaited teaser of 120 Bahadur today, giving viewers a glimpse of the film's powerful story. The two-minute teaser is grand and emotional. In the teaser, Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in a calm yet commanding role. The visuals depicting the real-life bravery during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against a large enemy force under harsh conditions, evoke strong emotions.

Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in ‘120 Bahadur’

A key line in the teaser, "Mujhe aakhri goli, aakhri kadam aur apne khoon ke aakhri boond tak ladna manzoor hai, magar peeche hatna nahi," stands out as a bold statement of determination and evokes a deep sense of patriotism. As we discuss Farhan Akhtar's fierce portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, let us know more about this great man's life and contribution to the country.

Watch the Teaser of ‘120 Bahadur’:

Who Was Major Shaitan Singh Bhati?

With 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar brings to life the inspiring story of Paran Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Born in 1924 in Rajasthan, Shaitan Singh completed his graduation and joined the Jodhpur State Forces before getting transferred to the Kumaon Regiment after the princely state of Jodhpur was merged into India.

One of the Most Legendary Last Stands in Indian Military History

During the Sino-Indian War, Major Shaitan Singh was the commanding officer of the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. On November 18, 1962, he, along with 119 Indian Army soldiers, stood their ground against an overwhelming Chinese assault in the snowbound heights of the Rezang La region in Ladakh. Despite the odds, the Indian soldiers bravely repelled multiple attacks from the front before being overpowered when Chinese forces launched a rear assault. Every soldier who sacrificed their lives that day etched their names in history with their unwavering courage, defending the motherland and fighting till their last breath.

Param Vir Chakra

For his unparalleled leadership and sacrifice during the 1962 Indo-China War, Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. ‘Ikkis’: Sriram Raghavan War Film Starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra Wrongly Credits Lead Character As Youngest Recipient of Param Vir Chakra Honour (Watch Video).

Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) Memorial at the National War Memorial in New Delhi

More About ‘120 Bahadur’

Raashii Khanna plays the female lead in Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. The war drama is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment along with Amit Chandrra under Trigger Happy Studios. The movie is set for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

