Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, has made its theatrical debut, featuring Vikrant Massey Palak Lalwani, and more. The movie tells a compelling story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar, who boldly embarks on a journey to restart his academic path and chase his dreams within the challenging realm of UPSC, where countless aspirants vie for success. The film got a favourable response upon its release. While expectations were high in anticipation of the release, the latest news update brings a sense of disappointment to the eager audience. 12th Fail Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vikrant Massey and Pallak Lalwani’s Film!

Unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the streaming platform, 12th Fail got leaked online. It has been made available on torrent sites and telegram channels. Ganapath full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for audiences to watch.

12th Fail Movie Trailer

Other keywords such as 12th Fail Download, 12th Fail Tamilrockers, 12th Fail Tamilrockers HD Download, 12th Fail Download Pagalworld, 12th Fail Download Filmyzilla, 12th Fail Download Openload, 12th Fail Download Tamilrockers, 12th Fail Download Movierulz, 12th Fail Download 720p, 12th Fail Download 480p, 12th Fail Download bolly4u, 12th Fail Download Filmyzilla, 12th Fail Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the show.

Apart from 12th Fail, several newly released movies and shows have also become victims to online piracy. Films and shows like Ganapath - A Hero Is Born, Leo, Kaala Paani, Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3, Jaane Jaan, Spy Ops, The Nun II and more have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).