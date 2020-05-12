3 Years of Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces His Film With Parineeti Chopra; Shares How He Fell in Love With 'Calcutta'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in Meri Pyaari Bindu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whether it's Durga Puja festivity, finger licking food or the monuments, Kolkata has been rightly called City of Joy for several reasons. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recalls experiencing the city's magic and falling in love with Kolkata while shooting for his 2017 film "Meri Pyaari Bindu". Reminiscing the film's journey and moments spent in Kolkata, Ayushmann wrote: "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy (his character in the film) was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia.

The box office didn't pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi (the nor'westers) the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad (thank you) for all the love."

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Post

Directed by Akshay Roy, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" also stars Parineeti Chopra. Speaking of Ayushmann's upcoming projects, he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".