7 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Director Mohit Suri Shares Behind The Scene Pictures Of Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on the sets of Aashiqui 2 (Photo credit: Twitter)

Very rarely you will find Hindi movies these days where every song in its album becomes raging hits. In 1990, Aashiqui managed this feat and in 2013, Aashiqui 2 recreated the same glory. Director Mohit Suri has celebrated the completion of seven years of the film with some behind-the-scenes images of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The pictures have Suri directing his lead cast to get their acts right. There's a still where Aditya is seen walking on the railing of the balcony. That takes you back to the movie and we wouldn't be surprised if you watch the film today. Aashiqui 2 Writer Shagufta Rafique Gives A Fitting Reply To Those Trolling Shah Rukh Khan After Many Bollywood Celebrities Donated To PM Cares Fund To Fight COVID-19

It seems like fate that Arijit Singh became a sensation after the release of the film. He shares his birthday with the release date of the movie; April 26. The singer had sung many great songs but his contribution to Aashiqui 2 is astounding. Many believe the movie's success has much to do with Singh's songs and the entire album.

#7YearsOfAashiqui2 thank you My Producers #Kumkumsaigal @VisheshB7 @sakshib8 My DOP Vishnu Rao , Prod dsngr Rajat Poddar Sound Kunal & Pari . Coutumes Priyanjali , Cherographer Raju Khan (Sana)Make up @shaanmuofficial @KaranDarra pic.twitter.com/ee0XStAs9q — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) April 26, 2020

Aashiqui 2 was made with a budget of Rs 8 crore approximately and it went on to earn Rs 78.42 crore. You can imagine the euphoria of the movie.