Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. His sudden tragic death left the entire nation shook and in disbelief. It has been more than a month since his demise but his fans and dear ones are certainly not been able to get over this unfortunate incident. In past few weeks, tributes flooded in in various forms and all of them only celebrated SSR's good work. Now, the makers of his upcoming and last film, Dil Bechara, have arranged a musical tribute to him, led by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video).

The music maestro who also has composed the music album of this movie has collaborated with singers for this heartwarming musical treat. He himself shared the news on Twitter saying, "Catch us on 22nd July at 12 p.m. @disneyplushsvip & @sonymusicindia for a musical tribute to our beloved #SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara." The announcement poster reveals the singers, namely Jonita Gandhi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sunidhi Chauhan, AR Rahman Shreya Goshal, Mohit Chauhan, Shashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani. Check it out below. Taare Ginn Song From Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Charming Romance Will Remind You of Your First Love (Watch Video).

AR Rahman's Tweet:

Earlier, the team released the entire music album of the movie way ahead of the film's release. Netizens are in love with the audio songs as well as the video songs that have been released until now. The Mukesh Chhabra directed film stars late star Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The film is slated to release on 24 July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar and is available for free.

