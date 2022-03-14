Aamir Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on March 14. He is undoubtedly one of the amazing and versatile actor of Bollywood. In the career span of more than 30 years in Indian cinema, he made himself as one of the most admired and influential actors of the industry. AK enjoys a mass fan following globally, mainly in India and China. He was tagged as 'the biggest movie star' by Newsweek. He is the recipient of several honours which includes four National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards and an AACTA Award. AK was also awarded with the Padma Shri Award in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. He is indeed a gem and Mr. perfectionist of Bollywood. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Clarifies the Release Date Has Not Changed From Baisakhi 2022; Film to Hit the Big Screens on April 14!

Aamir as a child actor first appeared in 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat and as an adult in 1984 film Holi. He made his full-fledged debut in 1988 with his lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. However, over the past years he has treated us with many amazing movies like Lagaan, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, Rang De Basanti and Fanaa, etc. His last theatrical release was Thugs of Hindostan (2018). So, it's been more than 3 years, AK's fans have watched him on the silver screens, with that he has some amazing upcoming releases. Aamir Khan Birthday – 1947: Earth, Raakh, Dhobi Ghat – 5 Underrated Roles Played by the Perfectionist.

On the occasion of Aamir Khan's 57th birthday, let's have a look at his forthcoming movies:

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aamir Khan will be seen playing the lead role beside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. We are really excited to see him back on big screens after such a long time. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. The flick also sees Naga Chaitanya, as he makes his Hindi film debut. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of 1994 American movie Forrest Gump.

Mogul

Old Tweet About Mogul (Photo Credit: Twitter/PTI)

As per several rumours, Aamir Khan will feature in Gulshan Kumar's biopic, to be directed by Subhash Kapoor. Mogul will see Aamir playing the key role of Gulshan Grover, Bollywood movie producer and the founder of T-series. More details and confirmation about the same is yet to be unveiled.

Mahabharata

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many report suggests that, Mahabharata is Aamir Khan's dream project. Though, no confirmation has been done about it yet. The flick is said to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. If, Aamir confirms this movie then it will be a blockbuster for sure to watch him on the epic tale.

So, these are the upcoming confirmed and rumoured releases of Aamir Khan. Audience are eagerly waiting to see him on big screens soon, for sure. We wish the versatile actor of Bollywood bunch of happiness and more amazing projects in the future. Happy Birthday AK!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).