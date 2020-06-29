The novel coronavirus has led to chaos in the lives of many. Even the always booming entertainment industry could not fight the deadly bug and has suffered a huge financial loss. This in a way has left no or less work in the industry, which has made artists survival difficult and how. One of the best examples of the same can be Aamir Khan's 'Ghulam' film co-star, Javed Hyder. As the man has been selling vegetables to financially survive amid the crisis. Javed's TikTok video has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen as a vegetable vendor. Chef Vikas Khanna’s Reply to Journalist Saying 'Sense of Hunger Came From New York, Not India' Impresses Twitterati (Watch Video).

It was Bigg Boss fame Dolly Bindra who shared the clip on Twitter and in no time it was all over the internet. In the video, Javed can be seen singing to 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai'melody while selling veggies to a customer. "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain," Dolly captioned the video. In another tweet, Bindra also revealed how "Javed was associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi."

Check Out Javed Hyder's Viral Video Below:

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Well, the visuals might see Javed all happy doing what to survive and breath. However, this is also alarming and one needs to understand how the coronavirus has taken a toll on everyone’s life be it mentally, physically or financially. Currently, Hyder has 99k followers on TikTok. Stay tuned!

