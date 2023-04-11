Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994 film Aao Pyaar Karen. Aao Pyaar Karen is a romantic drama film directed by Ravindra Peepat. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Rakesh Bedi, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna and Himani Shivpuri. It is a remake of the 1992 Tamil film Chembaruthi. Actress Somy Ali Apologises To Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan And More For This Reason (Watch Video).

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from "29 years ago" featuring her, Saif and the veteran star Prem Chopra. She captioned the post, "Can't believe this was 29 years ago!!! Time sure does fly! Best time ever working with Prem ji and playing his daughter who ironically is one of the nicest people I ever encountered in the industry." Somy Ali Calls Ex Salman Khan a 'Women Beater' and 'Sadistic Sick', Tells Fans to Stop Worshipping Him (View Post).

The former actress, who has worked in films such as Andolan and Mafia among many others, said working with Saif was nothing short of a real life stand up comic. "Saif always had our stomach in knots with his nonstop wit which was nothing short of a real life standup comic and kept the mood on the set perpetually fun/funny."

