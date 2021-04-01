Looks like along with the second wave of coronavirus, many not-so-good news' are also making their way in Bollywood. As after COVID-19 positive Bappi Lahiri admitted in the ICU, Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the latest news we hear is that late actor Kader Khan’s elder son Abdul Quddus is no more. According to media reports, Abdul, breathed his last in Canada, however, the reason for his death is yet to be known. More power to the deceased's family. Bappi Lahiri Health Update: The Legendary Music Composer Is in ICU After Getting Diagnosed With COVID-19.

Reportedly, Abdul was working as a security officer at an airport in Canada. For the unaware, Bollywood's comedy star Kader Khan had also passed away in Canada where his last rites were performed. Apart from Abdul Quddus Khan, Kader also has two sons namely Sarfaraz and Shah Nawaz Khan. Kader Khan Passes Away at 81; Raveena Tandon Pays Tribute to Bollywood Actor-Screenwriter – View Pic.

Kader died on December 31, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. Reportedly, he suffered from supranuclear palsy and was rushed to the hospital soon after he complained of breathlessness in the country. Talking about his other two sons, while Sarfaraz is an actor-producer, on the other hand, Shah Nawaz works as an assistant in films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).