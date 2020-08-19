Abhay Deol is known to call a spade a spade and is often seen voicing his opinions on social media. The actor has been actively speaking up about nepotism and other issues in Bollywood and recently even slammed one of his own work. The actor shared a post from a user which slammed the Anand L Rai film, Raanjhanaa that starred him along with Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. Agreeing to the user who called out the film for its 'regressive message', the actor himself wrote a post on how the film glorified stalking. Abhay Deol Starts #MigrantLivesMatter, Asks 'Woke Indian Celebs' to See How Systematic Racism Exists in India.

The actor taking to Instagram wrote, "History will not look kindly at this film for its regressive message. It’s been a theme in Bollywood for decades, where a boy can (and should), pursue a girl until she relents. Only in cinema does she do that willfully. In reality we have seen time and again that it leads to sexual violence of some sort." The actor received a lot of praises from his fans for calling out the film despite having starred in it. A user commented on the post saying, "Respect".

Check Out Abhay Deol's Post Here:

The actor in his post also mentioned the hashtag 'glorifying sexual harassment' as he shared a post written by an Instagram user who had penned their thoughts about the film's problematic content. This isn't the first time Abhay Deol has taken a stand for something. Previously, he was also seen calling out Bollywood celebrities for their Black Lives Matter posts as he showed instances where the same celebs had endorsed skin-lightening creams.

