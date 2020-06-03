Abhay Deol Starts #MigrantLivesMatter, Asks 'Woke Indian Celebs' to See How Systematic Racism Exists in India

Abhay Deol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abhay Deol has emerged as one of the rare celebrities in Bollywood who have urged everyone to clean your own house first. Many from the entertainment industry took to social media to talk about justice for George Floyd and many posted about the Black Lives Matter movement. And many were called out for their silence on matters pertaining to India. Kangana Ranaut has already given her two cents. Now, Abhay has also called his colleagues out. The actor shared a picture on Instagram with the text, "Migrant Lives Matter. Minority Lives Matter. Poor Lives Matter." Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares This After Being Trolled for Posting About Justice for George Floyd (See Pic Inside).

In his caption, he explained, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard?"

"America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in its totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions," he added.

This would not be the first time he has dared to call out the celebs he has worked with. He once called out Sonam Kapoor for endorsing fairness enhancing products.

Check Out Abhay Deol's Post in All Its Glory Here:

"Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril," he concluded.

Check Out Abhay Deol Talking About His Film What Are The Odds Here:

Abhay also urged his fans to not use Black Lives Matter as a hashtag on irrelevant posts. Many protestors are using the hashtag to gather useful information. You would not want to drown that useful information in the pile of posts like this and the ones where people are posting black pictures