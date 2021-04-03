Actor Abhishek Banerjee says he only signs projects that have relevance and are entertaining at the same time. Abhishek, who made his mark with numerous roles including Paatal Lok and Stree, says he is very specific about this aspect and does not take on projects if these conditions are not met. Paatal Lok’s Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up on Why It Took So Long to Get Noticed.

"I like to work in anything which is socially relevant and entertaining. Even if one is missing, I don't like to put my energies into it," he says. He says it is important for the audience to enjoy watching his work. Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer Out! Karan Johar’s Upcoming Netflix Anthology Is About Bittersweet Twists and Turns of Life (Watch Video).

"As an actor it is my job to provide people with the whole experience and to make sure they are happy and content with the kind of work I am doing. So, for me any work on visual medium has to be relatable and entertaining for the society or straight up fantasies, which we are yet to master the art!" he says. Abhishek has multiple projects lined up. He will be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, Helmet and Ajeeb Daastaans.

