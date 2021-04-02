Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships.

It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Produced By Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It will premiere from April 16 on Netflix.

Check Out the Video Below:

