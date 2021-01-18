Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared the name of the first book of the year that she is reading. Sharing her first book of the year is "The Authenticity Project" by author Clare Pooley, the actress, who runs a social media page by the name of Sonali's Book Club, encouraged fans to read more. Sonali Bendre Birthday: 7 Life-Lessons From The Sarfarosh Actress That One Must Pay Utmost Heed To

"2020 has been a rollercoaster ride and I wanted to start 2021 with a light, feel-good book. Happy to announce the first book of the year - The Authenticity Project by @clare_pooley. It's a book about friendship, love, and a book dropped at a cafe, which happens to intertwine the lives of six strangers. Looking forward to embark on this journey. Sonali Bendre Gets ‘Back to Work’, Actress Shares Video of Shoot Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hoping this year is filled with positivity and sunshine. See you at the #SBCBookDiscussion," she captioned her Sunday night post on Instagram. Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment in New York, following which she is back in action in Mumbai.

