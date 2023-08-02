Actress Adah Sharma has been rushed to the hospital due to food allergy and severe diarrhea. She's currently under observation. The actress on Tuesday was rushed to the hospital in emergency right before the promotions of her upcoming show Commando and has been diagnosed with severe diarrhe Actress Adah Sharma has been rushed to the hospital due to food allergy and severe diarrhea and food allergy, said a statement. The Kerala Story: Producer of Adah Sharma's Film Informs Kerala HC That Teaser, Which Claims 32,000 Women Were Recruited to ISIS, Will Be Removed From Their Social Media Accounts.

A source close to the artiste told IANS: "She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea today morning. Currently, she is under observation." Adah has been seen promoting Commando where she reprises the role of Bhavana Reddy. She will be the connecting factor between the film and the series. The new action-thriller series titled Commando is on the horizon, and it stars debutante Prem in the lead role alongside actress Adah. It also reunites Adah, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles. The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of The Kerala Story. Vipul has helmed the series. Adah Sharma's Contact Details Leaked Online, The Kerala Story Actress Faces Harassment From Haters and Trolls.

It also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan. The Commando franchise started in 2013 with Commando: A One Man Army which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre. The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

